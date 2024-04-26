Idi Minnal Kadhal OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | Still image taken from Idi Minnal Kadhal trailer

Ciby and Bhavya Trikha-starrer Idi Minnai Kadhai is written and directed by Balaji Madhavan. The action thriller drama is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Idi Minnal Kadhal?

Idi Minnal Kadhal is available on Aha. The streaming platform shared a poster of the film on Instagram and captioned, "Oru gavana sidharal 🤯ivanga ellar vaazhkaiyum kelvi kuri aakidichu🙁Watch #IdiMinnalKadhal now streaming on #ahaTamil Directed by debutant @balajimadhavan_official Produced by @pavaki_entertainment #IMK."

Plot

The film's plot revolves around Aran, who plays the role of Ciby. One day, while driving, he accidentally kills someone. After contemplating it, Ciby decides to confess everything to the police. However, his girlfriend intervenes and stops him from doing so.

The trailer shows that she manages to save him from being arrested with the help of a mechanic named Raja. But the story doesn't end there. The son of the man who got killed in the accident finds himself in a predicament when he discovers that his father had taken a loan from a moneylender who is a psychopath.

The question arises: what will he do when the moneylender demands his money? Will he be able to escape from his trap or will he meet a tragic end?

Cast of Idi Minnal Kadhal

Along with Ciby Bhuvana Chandran as Haran, Vincent Nakul as Arul Pandiyan, the film also features Jay Adithya as Abishek Jain, Jagan Purushottam as Raja, Balaji Shaktivel as Govindraj, Radha Ravi as Father Edwin, Yasmin Ponnappa as Anjali, Bhavya Trikha, Vincent Nakul as Arul Pandiyan and Manoj Mullath as Ritesh Jain in pivotal role.

About Idi Minnal Kadhal

The film is produced by Balaji Madhavan with Jayachandar Pinnamneni and the cinematography is done by Jayachandar Pinnamnen. Sam CS composed the music while Anthony Gonsallvez did the editing of action-thriller.