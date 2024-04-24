Tillu Square OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from Tillu Square trailer

Tillu Square, starring Siddu Jonnakagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, is a sequel to DJ Tillu. The film was first planned to release in 2023, however, due to production issues, it premiered in theatres on March 29, 2024.

After receiving a good response from audiences, it will enter the digital realm on April 26, 2024.

Where to watch Tillu Square?

Tillu Square is going to release digitally on April 26, 2024. It will be available to stream on Netflix. The original film received mixed responses from the audience. However, after getting positive reactions to the sequel, the filmmakers are hoping to receive a much better response on OTT.

Plot

The film tells the story of Tillu, a man who faces many struggles in his life. One day, he meets a beautiful woman named Lilly Joseph and falls in love with her. After spending the night with the woman, Tillu wakes up in the morning to find that Lilly has disappeared, leaving behind only a note. As he reads the note, Tillu becomes anxious and decides to search for her. What did the note say? Why did Lilly leave without telling him? Will Tillu be able to find her? The trailer leaves these questions unanswered.

Cast of Tillu Square

The romantic action drama stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda as Bala Gangadhar Tilak, Anupama Parameswaran as Lilly Joseph, Murali Sharma as Sheikh Mehboob, Anish Kuruvilla as ISF Chief, Udbhav Raghu as Purushotham, Muralidhar Goud as Tillu's father, Praneeth Reddy Kallem as Marcus, Raj Tirandasu as Jonathan, Narra Srinivas, Priyanka Jawalkar, Brahmaji and Kireeti Damaraju has a special cameo appearance in the film.

The double Blockbuster #TilluSquare has reached a new landmark, grossing over 𝟏𝟐𝟓 𝐂𝐑 at the worldwide box office! 🔥



Thanks to you all for giving us such a huge blockbuster success and the next one will be even bigger & better! ❤️‍🔥💥



STAR 🌟 BOY #Siddu @anupamahere… pic.twitter.com/ZK1mgwuoXD — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) April 16, 2024

Production

The romantic drama is produced by Suryadevra Jonnalagadda with Sai Sowjanya under Fortune Four Cinemas and Sitharaa Entertainment. It has a box office collection of Rs 125 crore.