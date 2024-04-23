Veppam Kulir Mazhai OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

Veppam Kulir Mazhai stars Dhirav G and Ismath Banu in the lead roles. The film premiered in theatres on March 29, 2024, and received a satisfactory response from the audience and critics. However, the film did not perform well at the box office. Veppam Kulir Mazhai is currently streaming on digital platforms.

Where to watch Veppam Kuril Mazhai?

The romance drama is available on the Aha streaming platform and it has already shared a poster of the film on Instagram. Tamil movie lovers can also enjoy the film on OTT Play by renting it.

Plot

The film narrates the story of a content married couple, Petthaperumal and Pandi, who reside in a small village in Tamil Nadu. However, their blissful life is disrupted when they become entangled in the rigid social norms. The trailer shows Pethaperumal's sister compelling him to marry her daughter, who is 15 years younger than him. Will the couple abide by the society's norms, or will their love falter?

Cast and production of Veppam Kuril Mazhai

Along with Dhirav as Petthaperumal and Ismath Banu as Pandi, the film also features Vijayalakshmi as Amushammamal, Dev Abibullah as Gandhi, Rama as Pottu and MS Bhaskar in pivotal roles. It is produced by Drau under FDFS and Esu Productions and the music is composed by Shankar Rangarajan. The cinematography is handled by Prithvi Rajendran and Dhirav handled the editing.