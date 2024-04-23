Brigands: The Quest For Gold OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast |

Brigands or Bringanti stars Michela De Rossi in the main role. The drama, which was announced in 2021, is already streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Brigands: The Quest For Gold?

The drama series is set in the backdrop of the 19th century. If you love watching historical drama, then this is for you. It is now streaming on Netflix.



Plot

The six-episode series centres around a woman named Filomena, who learns that there is plenty of gold hidden in the southern part of Italy. As soon she gets to know about the gold, Filomena finds that her cruel husband already knows about the gold and he is going to steal it. She joins brigands who fight for freedom and survival. Before declaring herself as their leader, she cut her hair and become one of them. However, when the war escalates by the state, the brigands must unite and protect themselves.

Cast

The characters in the series features Michela De Rossi as Filomena, Ivana Lotito as Ciccilla, Marlon Joubert as Giuseppe Schiavone, Matilda Lutz as Michelina, Giuseppe Lo Piccolo as Salvatore, Nando Paone as Ventre, Lorenzo de Moor as Muto Gianni Vastarella as Clemente, Simone Corbisiero as Nino, Salvatore Striano as Gennaro Giordano and Giulio Beranek as Francesco Guerra, among others.

Production

Brigands: The Quest For Gold is written by Antonio Le Fosse, Giacomo Mazzariol, Eleonora Trucchi, Re Salvador, and Marco Raspanti. It is produced by Marco De Angelis under Fabula Pictures production company.