 Crakk OTT Release Date: Where & When To Watch Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi's Film
Crakk OTT Release Date: Where & When To Watch Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi's Film

It is a 2024 action-drama that is written and directed by Aditya Datt.

Sunanda Singh Updated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Crakk stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson and Nora Fatehi in the main roles. The film was released in theatres on February 23, 2024. However, it didn't get a positive response from critics or audiences. Now, Crakk is soon going to be released digitally in April 2024.

Where to watch Crakk?

The film will premiere on April 26, 2024, on Disney+.

Plot

The film centres around Vidyut Jammwal, an ordinary man from Mumbai's slum area. His life takes an unexpected turn when he gets trapped in the cruel and dangerous world of sports. Now, he must fight and win to save himself, and only then can he come back to a normal and safe life.

The streaming platform shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "India ki pehli extreme sports action film ke liye ab Disney+ Hotstar ka maidan khul gaya hai. Dekho Crakk ka deadly action, April 26 se. #CrakkonHotstar @vidyutjammwal @norafatehi @rampalarjun @iamamyjackson @adidatt @ankittmohan @Its_JamieLever @bijayjanand @rshisatkar #ShalakasPawar @abbassayyed771 @actionherofilm1 @TSeries."

Caste

The film features Vidyut Jammwal as Siddharth, Amy Jackson as Patricia Novak, Nora Fatehi as Alia, Arjun Rampal as Dev, Ankit Mohan as Nihal Dixit, Jamie Lever as Junaida, Bijay Anand as Mark, Shalaka Pawar as Siddhu's father, Shalaka Pawar as Siddhu's mother, Michael Owusu as Zack, Kailash Pal as Baloon, and Pooja Sawant has a special appearance in the film.

Production

The film is written by Aditya Datt along with Rehan Khan, Sarim Momin, Mohinder and Pratab Singh.

Vidyut Jammwal has produced the film with Abbas Sayyed under Action Hero Films. The music is composed by Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi, Mc Square and Mithoon. The cinematography is done by Mark Hamilton, and Sandeep Jurup edited the film.

