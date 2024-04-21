Bhimaa OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tottempudi Gopichand's Film

Bhimaa OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tottempudi Gopichand's Starrer | X/Streaming Updates

Tottempudi Gopichand's Bhimaa was released in theatres on March 8, 2024 and will release digitally in April 2024.

Where to watch Bhimaa?

Bhimaa received good response from critics and audiences after its theatrical release. The action-fantasy drama will stream from April 25, 2024, on Disney + Hotstar and local Telugu channel Star Maa.

Plot of Bhimaa

The story is set in the village of Mahendgiri. At the Parushuram temple, a man is engaged in illegal activities and kills anyone who tries to stop him or becomes resistant to his business. Gopichand arrives in the village to stop the killings and arrest those who harm the villagers.

However, things become complicated for Gopichand when he falls in love with a woman. Will he be able to save his love and protect the villagers from the dangerous people?

Cast

Bhimaa stars Gopichand in a dual role as Bhimaa, Malvika Sharma as Vidya, Priya Bhavani Shankar as Pari, Nassar as Ravindra Varma, Vennela Kishore, Sarayu, Rohini, Shamna Kasim, Chammak Chandra, Mukesh Tiwari as Bhavani, Naresh and Raghu Babu, Subhalekha Sudhakar, among others.

Production

Sri Sathya Sai Arts shared a poster of the film on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "From the History pages to your screens! Time for #Bhimaa's MASSSS journey 🤯"

The film is directed by A. Harsha and produced by K K Radhamohan under the company of Sri Sathya Sai Arts. Swamy J Gowda handled the cinematography, and Tammiraju edited the film. Bhima's music is composed by Ravi Basrur and has a box office collection of Rs 14.5 crore.