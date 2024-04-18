Siren OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jayam Ravi & Keerthy Suresh's Film

Siren OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jayam Ravi's Film |

Siren, starring Jayam Ravi in the lead role, was released in theatres on February 16, 2024. It received a satisfactory response from critics and audiences. The film is now set to release on an OTT platform.

Release date and platform of Siren

Siren will release digitally on April 19, 2024. You can watch the film on Disney + Hotstar and local Tamil channel Star Vijay. The makers shared a poster of the film on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "#Siren From Apr 19th @DisneyPlusHS."

Plot

The story is about Jayam Ravi, who gets arrested after being falsely accused of murdering his wife and friend. The story unfolds when Jayam is released after serving 14 years in jail and decides to take revenge for his wife and friend's death.

The trailer showcases his journey of seeking justice and trying to reunite with his daughter while struggling to find peace amidst chaos.

Cast

The film features Jayam Ravi as Thilagavarman, Keerthy Suresh as Inspector K Nandhini, Samuthirakani as DSP S Nagalingam, Anupama Parameswaran as Jennifer, Yogi Babu as Velankanni, Insane Ashraf as supporting role, Tulasi as Thilanga's father, Chandini Tamilarasan as Kamakshi, KPY Vinoth as jack, Lallu as Manikandan, Pandian as Nadesan N pathologist Uday Mahesh as Interpreter, Sujatha Babu as Nandhini's mother and Abhishek Vinod as Manickathangam's son, among others.

All about Siren

The action-drama is produced by Sujatha Vijaykumar under Home Movie Makers and it is distributed by Red Giant Movies. The film is edited by Ruben and the music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and Sam CS.