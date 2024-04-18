Ranam Aram Thavarel OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | Image taken by Youtube

Ranam Aram Thavarel stars Vaibhav Reddy in the leading role. The suspense thriller is set to stream on OTT in April, 2024. After its theatrical release, the film received good response from critics and audience.

Where to watch Ranan Aram Thavarel?

The murder mystery will release on April 19, 2024 on OTT. If you love watching thriller dramas, then this film is for you. Ranan Aran Thavarel will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The movie centres around Vaibhav, who portrays the role of a sketch artist. He assists the police in identifying the face of a dead body that criminals have destroyed. One day, the police discover three cardboard boxes, each containing human body parts, in different cities. They approach Vaibhav for help in solving the case.

As Vaibhav continues to identify the dead body, the police discover that the body parts do not belong to a single individual, but rather to three different people. The trailer concludes without revealing much about the movie, leaving viewers wondering who the killer is. What is the killer's motive and will the police be able to apprehend the killer?

Mithun Mithra Productions shared the poster of the film and wrote, "#RanamAramThavarel #Vaibhav25 #WANTED on ⁦@PrimeVideoIN on April 19 2024✨💫Get ready to witness the heartfelt thriller 🎢🎭on @PrimeVideoIN."

Cast and production

The film characters include Vaibhav as Shiva, Pathaman as Rajendhiran, Nandita Swetha as Kalki, Tanya Hope as Inspector Induja, Saras Menon as Kavya, Suresh Chakravarthy as Baskar and Praniti as Aadhini, among others. It is produced by Madhu Nagarajan under Mithun Mithra Productions and the cinematography is done by Balaji K Raja. The music is composed by Arrol Corelli and edited by Muniez.