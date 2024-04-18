Gem OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Caste & Platform | Image taken from Youtube

Gem stars Vijay Raja and Rashi Singh in the lead role. The romantic-drama was released on September 17, 2021. After three years of its theatrical release, it is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Gem?

The action-drama is currently streaming on ETV Win. Cinema Rare shared a poster of the film and wrote, "Telugu film #Gem (2021) by #SusheelaSubrahmanyam, ft. #VijayRaja #RashiSingh #Nakshatra & #SampoorneshBabu, now streaming on @etvwin @sunilkashyap @leninsimha @kumaraswamy @GskMedia_PR @MadhuraAudio."

Plot

The trailer of the movie showcases the struggles of Vijay Raja and Rashi Singh in their personal and romantic lives, and how they fight for love. In a press conference which was organised in 2021, director Susheela Subrahmanyam said, "The film has shaped up to our expectations and I'm very thankful to my producer Kumara Swamy for supporting me all along."

"I am hopeful that audiences will turn up in impressive numbers to watch the film in theatres on September 17. This is an action entertainer that has superb music by Suneel Kashyap and terrific cinematography by I Andrew. Vijay Raja has performed very well as an actor and so have the female leads," she added.

Cast and production

The film cast includes Vijay Raja, Rashi Singh, Nakshatra, Ajay and Sampoornesh Babu, among others. It is produced by Pathikonda Kumara Swamy and the music is composed by Sunil Kashyap. The cinematography is done by Andrewa and Kotagiri and Venkateshwara Rao.