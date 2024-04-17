Yaavarum Vallavare OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Caste & Platform

Yaavarum Vallavare OTT Release | Canva

Yaavarum Vallavare stars Samuthirakani and Yogi Babu in the lead role. It was released in theatres on March 15, 2024, and now it's set to stream on the OTT platform in 2024.

Where to watch Yaavarum Vallavare?

The crime thriller will release on April 19, 2024. You can watch the film on Aha. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film and wrote "amuthirakani in puthiya parimaanam #YaavarumVallavare from April 19 on #ahaTamil Directed by N.A. Rajendra Chakravarthi."

Plot

After its theatrical release, the film received a mixed response from both critics and audiences. The story revolves around a common man named Samuthirakani, who lives in a village where crime is becoming more frequent day by day.

In the trailer, we see that his wife requests him not to worry about what is happening outside and to focus on his family instead. However, someone must take action to stop the growing fear and crime in the village.

Cast

Yaavarum Vallavare cast includes Samuthirakani as Krishnan, Arunthathi as Thenmozhi, Cheran Raj, Poster Nandakumar, Joe Malloori, Bose Venkat, Riythvika as Revathy, Rajendran as Paandi, Ilavarasu as Baskar, Mayilsamy, Joe Malloori, Poster Nandakumar and Devadarshini as Athaachi and Vijay Sethupathi will see in cameo as Thenmozhi's husband, among others.

Production

Yaavarum Vallavare is produced by C Anand Joseph Raj under the banner of Eleven Eleven Productions Private Limited and Thee Community Pictures and the cinematography is done by Jai. Music is composed by N R Raghunanthan and G Rama Rao edited the film.