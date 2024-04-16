Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee & Prachi Desai's Film

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout OTT Release | Canva

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout stars Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai in the lead role. The film has been released and is currently streaming on OTT.

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout release platform

The thriller-action is streaming on ZEE5. The filmmakers have released the film's sequel after three years of the original film.

Plot

The trailer of Silence 2 opens with Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the role of ACP Avinash Verma, solving a mystery case related to the shootout at the Night Owl Bar in Mumbai. While solving the case with his team, he finds out a hidden dark secret. Will he be able to solve the case and find out the killer? Or not?

Zee5 shared a poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "ACP Avinash and his Special Crime Unit has arrived! Watch them crack the Night Owl Bar Shootout case in #Silence2 #Silence2OnZEE5, watch #Silence2 @bajpayee.manoj @prachidesai @sahilvaid24 @imvaquarshaikh @gulati06 @dinkersharmaa @abaandeohans @deohanskiran @zeestudiosofficial @zee5 @zee5global @manish_kalra_ @ashimaavasthi @poojasgupte @taniadeohans02 @akay_creates @maahirajjainnow!"

Cast

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout features a talented cast, that includes Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai as Inspector Sanjana Bhatia, Shruti Bapna, Sujata Mogal, Ankit Bhardwaj, Vaquar Shaikh, Sahil Vaid and Parul Gulati, among others.

All about Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout

The film is produced by Kiran Deohans and Zee Studios under Candid Creation and the cinematography is handled by Pooja Gupte. Sandeep Kumar Sethy edited the film and Gaurav Godkhindi composed the music.