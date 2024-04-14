Pon Ondru Kanden OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Ashok Selvan, Vasath Ravi & Aishwarya Lekshmi's Film

Pon Ondru Kanden OTT Release | Canva

The film Pon Ondru Kanden features Ashok Selvan, Vasanth Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. Initially, the makers of the film had planned to release it in theatres. However, for some reason, the film did not make it to the cinemas and is now available for streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Pon Ondru Kanden?

The comedy-drama is currently streaming on Jio Cinema and on local channel Colours Tamil. Actor Ashok Silvan shared a poster of the film on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote "#PonOndruKanden is a light hearted fun film, with my buddies @iamvasanthravi and @AishuL_, directed by @directorpriya_v and music by thalaivan @thisisysr The film is coming directly to your home, through @JioCinema and @ColorsTvTamil on April 14th. Watch it with your family! Cheers and love."

#PonOndruKanden is a light hearted fun film, with my buddies @iamvasanthravi and @AishuL_ , directed by @directorpriya_v and music by thalaivan @thisisysr 💥



The film is coming directly to your home, through @JioCinema and @ColorsTvTamil on April 14th. Watch it with your… pic.twitter.com/CMUBcWbNku — Ashok Selvan (@AshokSelvan) April 11, 2024

Plot

The plot revolves around Aishwarya, who plays a chef. She falls in love with two people. The trailer of Pon Ondru Kanden shows that she has feelings for both and spends equal time with them. However, in the end, she is forced to choose only one. Who will she choose, and who will she have to let go of?

In an interview with OTT Play, director Priya said, "It is a light and fun film that targets the young generation and young adults. We believe that there is something for everyone in the film. There will also be a subtext, and if people get it, that's great. But even if they don't, we're confident that the film will still entertain the audience."

About Pon Ondru Kanden

Pon Ondru Kanden stars Ashok Selvan, Deepa Shankar, Vasanth Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sachu and many more. The film is produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and YSR Films. The editing part was handled by Sathish Suriya and the Music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.