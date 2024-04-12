Om Bheem Bush OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi's Film...

Om Bheem Bush OTT Release | Canva

Om Bheem Bush, a unique blend of action, comedy, and thriller, features Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi Pulikonda in the lead. The film, which garnered a positive response upon its theatrical release, is now available for streaming on the OTT platform.

Where to watch Om Bheem Bush?

The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. "Three scientists. one wild treasure hunt. guaranteed chaos #OmBheemBushOnPrime, April 12," shared the OTT platform.

Plot

The movie's storyline revolves around three individuals named Krish, Madhav and Vinay, who travel to a village called Bhairavapuram and establish a service center to offer various services to the locals. However, they intend to deceive the people and earn money from them.

Later, the plot takes a twist as they embark on a treasure hunt, which leads them to a haunted location. It also showcases Krish falling in love with a woman from the village, but he faces numerous challenges that he must overcome to be with her.

Cast and production

Om Bheem Bush cast includes Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sree Vishnu, Shaan Kakkar, Surya Srinivas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Lyengar, Racha Ravi, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Preity Mukhundhan, Ayesha Khan and Priya Vadlamani, among others.

According to the reports, the film was made under a budget of only Rs 15 crore and collected a box office of Rs 21.75 crores worldwide in only four days.