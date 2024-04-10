 Baby Reindeer OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
The lead role in the 2024 British drama is played by Richard Gadd, who also created the show

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Baby Reindeer OTT Release | Canva

Baby Reindeer stars Richard as Donny in the lead role. The melodramatic series is based on the life of Richard Gadd, who also appears in it. It is set to release on OTT in April 2024.

Release Date and platform of Baby Reindeer

The drama series is written by Richard Gadd and comprises eight episodes. It will release on April 11, 2024. Viewers who love biographical drama can watch the series on the Netflix streaming giant.

Plot

The upcoming series, Baby Reindeer, follows the true story of Donny Dun, a stand-up comedian who experiences a difficult phase in his life. The trailer opens with Donny performing stand-up comedy in front of a large audience when he becomes distracted by a woman.

After an incident, a man begins to see the same lady everywhere he goes. However, things take an intense turn when the woman becomes obsessed with following him. The man, named Donny, feels helpless and unsure of her intentions. Although she helps him occasionally, most of the time he wants to get rid of her but doesn't know how.

The trailer ends without revealing who the stalker is, or how Donny deals with her, making the upcoming series intriguing to watch.

About Baby Reindeer

The cast of the series includes Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn, Jessica Gunning as Martha, Tom Goodman-Hill as Darrien and Nava Mau as Teri, among others. It is produced by Matthew Mulot, Richard Gadd, Matt Jarvis, Ed Macdonald, and Petra Fried under Clerkenwell Films.

