The Hijacking of Flight 601 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot Cast & Platform

The Hijacking of Flight 601 stars Mónica Lopera and Christian Tappan in the lead roles. It will soon release on an OTT platform in April 2024.

Where to watch The Hijacking of Flight 601 ?

The series is directed by Camilo Prince and Pablo González and produced by Miracol Media. Netflix series will release the series on April 10, 2024.

Plot

The story is set in the background of the 1970s. The trailer opens with the plane getting hijacked by two armed revolutionaries who threatened to blow up the flight. The story shows high tensions in the time of crisis, where pilot had to take care of crew and deal with armed revolutionaries as well so that the plan can be landed safely.

The revolutionaries demanded to give them $200,000 in money and to release their 50 political prisoners to the Colombian government. The trailer ends with cliffhanging whether the pilots and government will able to deal with the revolutionaries and safely land the plane or if everyone gets to die in mid-air. Will the Columbian government release all those prisoners?

Cast

The series comprises of six episodes and features a remarkable cast, which includes the talented Monica Lopera, Christian Tappan, Angela Cano, Enrique Carriazo, Johan Rivera, Marcela Benjumea, Carlos Vesga, Valentin Villafane, Alian Devetac, Juan Pablo Raba, and Ilena Antonini, among others. Their performances are guaranteed to captivate and immerse you in the story.