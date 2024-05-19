Janhvi Kapoor Dazzle In Sequin Blue Saree With Sleeveless Collared Blouse

By: Manisha Karki | May 19, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her incredible fashion sense has now made heads turn with her in a shimmery sequin blue saree during Mr & Mrs Mahi promotions

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

She exudes elegance in her latest style with high pony and middle-parted hairstyle

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

She struck a pose all smiles for the lens drape in six yards of grace

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Her blue shimmery saree with buttoned blouse is perfect for any party look or dinner date

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

She complemented the gorgeous look with golden stud earring matching to her sleeveless buttoned blouse

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Keeping her accessories minimal with rings, she opted for glossy pink makeup with heavy eyeliner on point

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

