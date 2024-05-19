Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Curves In Brown Cami Midi Bodycon Dress

By: Manisha Karki | May 19, 2024

Bollywood actress Avneet Kaur took social media by storm with her recent photos donning build in bra and shaped, wearing a brown cami long-body glove dress

Photo courtesy: Avneet Kaur Instagram

In the backdrop of Dubai, she looks classy in a Popi body glove dress, which seems like a perfect summer outfit

Photo courtesy: Avneet Kaur Instagram

The Tiku Weds Sheru actress struck some gorgeous poses for the lens flaunting her curves in the brown body con with a Burberry handbag

Photo courtesy: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet got dolled up with golden hoop earrings, glossy makeup, and a matching brown lip shade

Photo courtesy: Avneet Kaur Instagram

It was a shopping day for Avneet, as she was seen carrying handbags

Photo courtesy: Avneet Kaur Instagram

The stunner blew everyone’s minds with her drop-dead gorgeous looks from her latest photo shoots

Photo courtesy: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

