Avneet Kaur Raises Temperature In Desi Embroidered Lehenga With Plunging Neckline

By: Manisha Karki | May 10, 2024
Influencer turned actor Avneet Kaur is known for her fashionable style statements. She slays in her param Sundari look, dropping some pictures of her desi style on social media.
Her breathtaking lehenga choli ensembles stole all hearts and gave fashion cues to fans. She raises the temperature in a desi plunging neckline blouse and embroiled lehenga by Mohraya fashion.
She carried the contemporary ethnic fashion with grace and elegance. Avneet sizzles donning the diamond set with the printed lehenga which is a perfectly
Her choice of wavy long side-parted hairstyle and understated makeup serve to underscore the prominence of the outfit.
She radiates youthful vibrancy with her lehenga which has a green and pink pattern modest to balance the opulent design.
What truly elevates this ensemble to its overall look is the addition of the netted dupatta, with a printed border, that completes the outfit.
The Tiku Weds Sheru actress exemplifies how to do so with consummate flair and unadulterated sophistication.
