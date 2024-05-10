Khushi Kapoor Serves Bossy Vibes In Black Blazer Mini Dress

By: Manisha Karki | May 10, 2024
Rising star Khushi Kapoor gave us all boss girl vibes in her stunning House of CB Amia black blazer mini dress during her grand entry on the purple carpet of an event.
She turned heads with her fashionable mini blazer dress this time, flaunting her cinched waist with a whopping Rs 17,000.
Her outfit features a trio of buttons in a single-breasted silhouette that nips in at the waist and a classic collar with a plunging neckline.
Khushi set the internet soaring as she dropped some of her pictures on social media, and wrote, “I can finally have breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
Making all the noise with her all-black look, Khushi accessorised the look with the Tiffany Sterling Silver 1837 lock necklace and bracelet.
Khushi opted for a glossy makeup look with matching nude nail colour. She strutted down the purple carpet with confidence in her sky-high heels.
Thanks For Reading!