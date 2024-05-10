Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her Toned Legs In Dreamy Photoshoot

By: Sachin T | May 10, 2024

Shehnaaz Gill sent her fans into a meltdown on Friday after she posted a slew of photos from her latest photoshoot on social media

The actress flaunted her toned legs in the photos and her fans couldn't help but gush about how ravishing she looked

Shehnaaz posed in an icy blue satin gown with a thigh-high slit and dramatic billowing sleeves

She paired her outfit with a chunky pair of stilettos that perfectly complemented her outfit

Shehnaaz kept her makeup as muted as possible with bold eyes and a sleek hairdo

"Redefining beauty, one fierce pose at a time," she captioned the photos

