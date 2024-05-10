Ibrahim Ali Khan Goes Shirtless During Beach Day Outing In Miami

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 10, 2024
Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has yet to make his Bollywood debut, yet he has already become a favorite among netizens.
Photo Via Instagram
On Friday, May 10, Ibrahim Ali Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a photodump from his recent trip to Miami.
The young star was spotted enjoying a beach day in Miami, where he removed his T-shirt and flaunted his toned physique.
Sharing the pictures, Ibrahim Ali Khan wrote, "Miami State Of Mind 🎞️🌴 #photodump."
Ibrahim Ali Khan recently attended the Miami Grand Prix in Florida and looked dapper as ever in a blue shirt and all-white outfit.
Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sarzameen. Next, he has Naadaniyaan with Khushi Kapoor.