Go Go Loser Ranger OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Go Go Loser Ranger stars Yūsuke Kobayashi and Yumeko Suzukiri in the lead roles. The action series is already streaming on online.

Where to watch Go Go Loser Ranger

The makers of the series confirmed the release date and platform in February. The drama-thriller is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot

The Go Go Loser Ranger, also known as Sentai Daishikkaku in Japanese, was made by Yostar Pictures. The plot of the series revolves around Super Sentai, who tries to save the city from mysterious, powerful creatures.

Thirteen years ago, when an evil army tried to invade planet Earth to destroy it, Super Sentai fought with his squadron, fought with the monster with their superpowers, and defeated him within a year. Since then, the great protectors, Dragon Rangers, have taken responsibility for protecting humanity.

The story focuses on the heroes who fight against evil forces that threaten the safety of Earth's citizens. However, the heroes soon realise that they are not fighting against the real villains. To bring an end to this fight, they must uncover the true villains and defeat them.

The trailer of the series ends with a cliffhanger, leaving the audience wondering who the true villains are. This makes the series more exciting to watch.

About Go Go Loser Ranger

The action-thriller series is written by Keiichirou Oochi and animation supervision is done by Kenji Hayama. It is directed by Keiichi Satou.