Who Is Jasmin Jaffar? Know About Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Fame Facing Flak For Washing Feet At Kerala's Guruvayur Temple Pond

Photo Via Instagram

Social media influencer Jasmin Jaffar is facing backlash over her now-deleted Instagram reel after she allegedly violated temple protocols by filming a video at the sacred pond of Kerala's prominent Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Thrissur, where the 24-year-old was seen washing her feet. The incident, has sparked outrage as the pond is considered highly sacred and is traditionally used for bathing Lord Krishna during rituals.

Temple rules strictly forbid photography, videography, and the entry of non-Hindus. Following the controversy, Devaswom administrator O. B. Arun Kumar lodged a complaint with the temple police, demanding action against the vlogger.

Who Is Jasmin Jaffar?

Jasmin Jaffar, a well-known social media influencer, gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, where she emerged as the second runner-up.

Jasmin Jaffar's Closeness With Gabri Jose, Leading To Her Split

During her stint in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, Jasmin sparked controversy over her growing bond with fellow contestant Gabri Jose, with whom she is currently in a relationship.

At the time, she was engaged to Afzal Ameer, but even on the show, she confessed she loved Gabri while clarifying she could not pursue a romantic relationship with him.

Jasmin, who had initially introduced Afzal as her partner in the show, continued to share a close connection with Gabri, which left many viewers confused. The situation eventually led to her fiancé ending their relationship, accusing her of cheating and stating that the entire episode was taking a toll on his mental health.

Jasmin Jaffar's Fiancé Afzal Ameer Ends Relationship

He also issued statements on his social media handle, claiming how Jasmin had played with his life and dreams. "My heart is broken over Jasmin's actions in the Bigg Boss house. Our relationship of seven months feels like a lie now. I can't handle the drama anymore. I'm done with this relationship. I don't have the energy for this anymore. Please spare me from this matter and don't drag me further," he added.

Check out Afzal's statement:

Jasmin Apologises After Guruvayur Reel Backlash

In response to the controversy, Jasmin apologised and wrote on her Instagram story, "To those who love me and to everyone else, I understand that a video I made caused distress. It was never my intention to hurt anyone or create controversy. I sincerely apologise for the mistake that happened out of ignorance

Jasmin enjoys a strong social media presence, with over 180k followers on her official Instagram handle and 1.62 million subscribers on YouTube.