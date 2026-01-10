The 50 Contestants: Kim Sharma, Karan Mehra's Ex Nisha Rawal, & Others Approached For Farah Khan Hosted Show

The 50 |

Excitement is building around the upcoming show ‘The 50’, reportedly to be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan. Rumours suggest that the show will feature 50 contestants. Reports claim that Karan Mehra’s ex-wife Nisha Rawal may be among the participants, while several other popular names have also reportedly been approached to join Farah's much-anticipated show.

The 50 Contestants

Kim Sharma

Kim Sharma is well known for her role in Mohabbatein. And as per Telly Chakkar's report, she has been approached for the upcoming show The 50.

Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal is a well known Television actress who is well known in the industry for Nach Baliye 5, Lock Upp, and more. She is also the ex-wife of Kara Mehra, therefore, the excitement has built up even more.

Ashmit Patel

Ashmit Patel is another one of the most talked about celebrities to enter The 50. He is the brother of famed actress Amisha Patel.

The above listed names are rumoured participants of The 50 and not yet confirmed.

Moreover, as per Miss Malini's report the other contestants who are rumoured to be participating in the new show are Saba Azad, Emiway, Orry, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Imran Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Kusha Kapila, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, Anshula Kapoor, Tanya Mittal, Sreesanth, Shiv Thakare, Uorfi Javed, Pratik Sehajpal and Faisal Shaikh.

The 50 Release Date

The 50 is scheduled to premiere on February 1, 2026, with new episodes airing at 9 PM on Colors TV and streaming simultaneously on Jio Hotstar. The show is expected to be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan, who will guide the 50 contestants through a series of challenges, tasks, and eliminations. The theme revolves around competition, strategy, and survival, where contestants must showcase their wit, physical strength, and social skills to stay in the game.