 The 50 Contestants: Kim Sharma, Karan Mehra's Ex Nisha Rawal, & Others Approached For Farah Khan Hosted Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe 50 Contestants: Kim Sharma, Karan Mehra's Ex Nisha Rawal, & Others Approached For Farah Khan Hosted Show

The 50 Contestants: Kim Sharma, Karan Mehra's Ex Nisha Rawal, & Others Approached For Farah Khan Hosted Show

The 50 is set to premiere on February 1, 2026, at 9 PM on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar. Hosted by Farah Khan, the show will feature 50 contestants competing in challenges that test their strategy, strength, and social skills.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
The 50 |

Excitement is building around the upcoming show ‘The 50’, reportedly to be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan. Rumours suggest that the show will feature 50 contestants. Reports claim that Karan Mehra’s ex-wife Nisha Rawal may be among the participants, while several other popular names have also reportedly been approached to join Farah's much-anticipated show.

The 50 Contestants

Kim Sharma

Kim Sharma is well known for her role in Mohabbatein. And as per Telly Chakkar's report, she has been approached for the upcoming show The 50.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra To Link Transfers And Promotions In Public Health Department To Performance Rankings
Maharashtra To Link Transfers And Promotions In Public Health Department To Performance Rankings
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Citizens Demand Health As Fundamental Right, Release 17-Point Manifesto
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Citizens Demand Health As Fundamental Right, Release 17-Point Manifesto
'India Gelo Bho**dyat': Viral Video Shows Marathi Man Abusing & Assaulting Hindi-Speaking Men In Mumbai Local Train
'India Gelo Bho**dyat': Viral Video Shows Marathi Man Abusing & Assaulting Hindi-Speaking Men In Mumbai Local Train
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Coach Lisa Keightley Calls 154 Under-Par After Narrow Loss To RCB
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Coach Lisa Keightley Calls 154 Under-Par After Narrow Loss To RCB

Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal is a well known Television actress who is well known in the industry for Nach Baliye 5, Lock Upp, and more. She is also the ex-wife of Kara Mehra, therefore, the excitement has built up even more.

Ashmit Patel

Ashmit Patel is another one of the most talked about celebrities to enter The 50. He is the brother of famed actress Amisha Patel.

The above listed names are rumoured participants of The 50 and not yet confirmed.

Moreover, as per Miss Malini's report the other contestants who are rumoured to be participating in the new show are Saba Azad, Emiway, Orry, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Imran Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Kusha Kapila, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, Anshula Kapoor, Tanya Mittal, Sreesanth, Shiv Thakare, Uorfi Javed, Pratik Sehajpal and Faisal Shaikh.

The 50 Release Date

The 50 is scheduled to premiere on February 1, 2026, with new episodes airing at 9 PM on Colors TV and streaming simultaneously on Jio Hotstar. The show is expected to be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan, who will guide the 50 contestants through a series of challenges, tasks, and eliminations. The theme revolves around competition, strategy, and survival, where contestants must showcase their wit, physical strength, and social skills to stay in the game.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Never In My Wildest Dreams...': Farida Jalal Mouthing Word Ch***ya In O Romeo Teaser Leaves Fans...

'Never In My Wildest Dreams...': Farida Jalal Mouthing Word Ch***ya In O Romeo Teaser Leaves Fans...

The 50 Contestants: Kim Sharma, Karan Mehra's Ex Nisha Rawal, & Others Approached For Farah Khan...

The 50 Contestants: Kim Sharma, Karan Mehra's Ex Nisha Rawal, & Others Approached For Farah Khan...

Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The...

Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The...

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Makers Move To Supreme Court: Report

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Makers Move To Supreme Court: Report

'I Request To Stop': Deeksha Gulati Speaks Out After Udit Rajput Faces Online Hate Post Influencer's...

'I Request To Stop': Deeksha Gulati Speaks Out After Udit Rajput Faces Online Hate Post Influencer's...