Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 25 Written Update: Mihir Struggles To Confront Pari About Theft, Tulsi Breaks Down

In today's episode (August 25) of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, secrets and tensions rise within the Virani household. Tulsi confronts Mihir about Pari's shocking theft, but Mihir struggles to face the truth. While Tulsi confides in Nandini, Angad lays down strict rules for Vrinda, demanding professionalism. Later, Mihir opens up to Noina about Pari, unable to keep the burden to himself any longer.

Tulsi goes to Mihir's office and tells him that she needs to talk about Pari. She informs him that Pari has stolen her mother-in-law's jewellery and that the jeweller has confirmed it. Mihir and Tulsi then go to Pari's in-laws' house. They say that they've come to take Pari home for a post-wedding ritual.

Mihir drops Tulsi and Pari at Shanti Niketan but struggles to bring up the topic of the theft with her. He then returns to the office.

Nandini senses that Tulsi is disturbed and goes to ask her what's wrong. Tulsi then confides in her that Pari has committed the theft. She explains that Mihir is unable to confront Pari about it and, hesitant to question her, he left for the office under the pretext of work. Tulsi tells Nandini that she is torn, wondering if Mihir will be able to handle the truth once Pari's reality comes to light. Tulsi breaks down.

Hrithik lies that he has a fever and sneaks out of the office to rush back home. He encourages his house help Munni to study and he assures her that he will help her with the same.

Angad calls Vrinda into his cabin and tells her that even though they don't like each other, their personal issues should not affect the company. He then asks her to accompany him to Pune for work. Angad also instructs Vrinda to address him as 'sir.'

Later, in his office, Mihir confides in Noina and tells her that there is something he cannot bring himself to discuss with Pari. However, he does not initially mention the theft. Sensing his hesitation, Noina reassures him that she understands and gently asks what is troubling him. Mihir then reveals the matter to her, and upon her insistence, he finally shares the truth about Pari's theft.

The promo of Tuesday's (August 26) episode shows Pari telling her in-laws that she stole the jewellery.