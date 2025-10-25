Gulshan Devaiah Hilariously Trolls Bollywood Celebs For 'Faking It' In Front Of Paps; Watch Video

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has once again left the internet in splits, this time with a tongue-in-cheek take on Bollywood's paparazzi culture. A video of the Kantara actor is doing the rounds on social media, where he's seen mocking how celebrities often behave in front of the paps, pretending to be polite and overly interactive.

Without directly naming anyone, Gulshan cleverly mimicked how some actors put on an act when cameras start rolling. As soon as he faced the paps, he asked in an exaggeratedly sweet tone, "Khaana kha liya aapne? Kha ke jaana." He poked fun at the way many stars exchange fake niceties during their media interactions.

"Woh 'Khana khaya aapne?' aise hi puchte hai na? 'Kaise ho aap log? Happy Diwali, khana kha ke jana. Aur mere birthday pe main cake laaonga, vo kaatenge hum log saath mein'," he said.

Continuing his spoof, he humourously told someone to throw garbage on the street where he was and then picked it up. This left the paps in splits.

Check out his video here:

Gulshan Devaiah literally Cooked Every Bollywood Nepo Actor & their PR 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/NlwsNs6UlU — theboysthing (@theboysthing07) October 24, 2025

Netizens loved his witty take and many called it the most honest thing a celebrity has done in front of the paps. Reacting to the video, an X user wrote, "Gajab expose kiya."

"Hilarious 🤣🤣 true actor," read another comment.

Tagging Gulshan, another a asked, "Are you the definition of savage and sarcasm??🤣🤣"

"Man you are too good. You won our hearts. Hope to see you soon in cinemas," read another comment.

Kantara’s Gulshan Devaiah not holding back and cooking entire Bollywood fraternity 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/XxhwvbNC6p — Walter VIRAT (@Breakingbadd17) October 25, 2025

Gulshan is currently receiving praises for his performance as Kulashekara in Kantara: Chapter 1 with Rishab Shetty.

The actor often makes headlines for his bold views and opinions. During the promotions of Ulajh, Gulshan grabbed eyeballs after he blatantly stated that he "did not vibe" with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor. "We don't really vibe that way; like you know, it's not like we're sitting and chatting. We don't vibe at all, actually. I don't think she finds me funny, interesting, or anything like that," he had said.

However, he had added that it never got in between while they were shooting their scenes together.