Satish Shah's Iconic Roles: Main Hoon Na, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai & More | Videos

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances, passed away on October 25 due to kidney failure. His death has left the entertainment industry in deep shock. Born in 1950 in Mumbai, Satish Ravilal Shah was married to designer Madhu Shah since 1972. The couple did not have any children.

Here Are Satish Shah's Iconic Roles

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

Satish Shah’s first major breakthrough came with Kundan Shah’s 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, where he portrayed the Municipal Commissioner D’Mello. His character, though played dead for most of the film became the centerpiece especially for the iconic climax, during the hilarious Mahabharat stage play scene where he appeared as ‘Draupadi’.

Main Hoon Na (2004)

In Main Hoon Na, Shah played Professor Rasai, a teacher with an uncontrollable spitting habit. The role became so popular that he jokingly began calling himself a “spitting cobra.” In a 2023 interview with Bollywood Bubble, he recalled that Shah Rukh Khan often burst into laughter during their scenes, leading to nearly eight retakes for one particular shot.

Bhoothnath (2008)

He also delivered memorable performances in films like Bhoothnath (2008), where he played Principal J.J. Irani, a comical headmaster known for eating students’ tiffins.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

In the film, Shah played the character of Karshan Bhai Patel and was Saif Ali Khan's father. His comic timing and iconic dance with Ketki Dave on the Gujju song remember for ages.

Judwa (1997)

In David Dhawan’s 1997 comedy starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha, Shah shared the screen with Anupam Kher in a much-loved comic sequence, where the two played the role of cops.

His iconic roles are not limit to few films but there are many characters that are iconic. Some of which includes 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Shaadi No. 1,' Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Apart from films, he also stood out on television.

1. Ghar Jamai

The Indian comedy television series premiered on Zee TV in the year 1997. Produced by Metero Films, the serial starred Satish Shah, R Madhavan and Mandira Bedi and was based on funny banter between Punjabi father-in-law and his Tamil son-in-law Subbu.

2. Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi

In the 55 episode serial, ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi,’ that was directed by Kundan Sinha and Manjula Sinha, he played 55 different characters.

2. Sarabhai vs Sarabhi (2004, 2017)

Shah’s portrayal of Indravadhan Sarabhai in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains one of Indian television’s most iconic comic performances. His sharp wit, sarcastic humor, and impeccable timing as Ratna Pathak Shah’s on-screen husband kept audiences entertained throughout the series.

