Viral Video Claims 'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora Vibing At Travis Scott's Delhi Concert; Netizens Wonder 'Is It Really Him?'

A video from American rapper Travis Scott's Delhi concert has gone viral on social media and netizens have claimed that the clip features 11-year-old spiritual orator and influencer Abhinav Arora. The self-styled 'Bal Sant' or child saint is known for his religious and spiritual videos.

In the video, a young boy in a green t-shirt is seen enjoying the concert with visible excitement, fully immersed in the music and energy of the event. At one point, he even attempts to glance toward the camera. Soon after the video surfaced, netizens claimed that the boy is Abhinav Arora.

Social media users flooded the comments section with playful remarks, with many jokingly claiming "vo pakda gaya" and that Abhinav is in "wrong Vrindavan."

A section of social media users also tagged Abhinav and debated whether the person in the video is indeed him. However, The Free Press Journal could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or confirm whether the individual in the clip is Abhinav.

Sharing the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), a user wrote, "Baba Abhinav Arora doing bhakti at a Travis Scott concert."

Another wrote, "Abhinav Arora, which Vrindavan are you even in?? #abhinavarora #travis."

"Ye iskcon ka banda hai😭Travis bhai ko join karwane ke liye gaya hai," joked another user.

"School k alawa ishe haar jaga jana hota hai 😭🙌" wrote a user.

Here's how others reacted:

Who is Abhinav Arora?

Abhinav, a 11-year-old from Delhi, is a spiritual content creator with nearly 899K followers on Instagram. He shares videos and photos celebrating Hindu festivals, reading scriptures, and meeting spiritual gurus. Honoured as India's Youngest Spiritual Orator by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Abhinav is fondly called "Bal Sant" by some followers.

Son of entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Tarun Raj Arora, Abhinav reportedly follows a strict spiritual routine, starting his day at 3:30 am with mala jaap, followed by pooja and Tulsi Puja Parikrama. Despite being in a Delhi school, he has revealed that classmates once avoided sitting with him because he greeted everyone with "Radhe Radhe" or "Jai Shree Krishna."

He is often trolled and questioned on social media for his spirituality.