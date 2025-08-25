Lucky Mehta To Join Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 As Noina's Sister, Will Play Negative Role: Report

Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, starring Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Barkha Bisht, and others has managed to capture viewers' attention, building intrigue and excitement while leaving audiences eagerly waiting to see what unfolds next.

The latest episodes have delivered a heavy dose of drama and emotions and if media reports are to be believed, a new character is set to make an entry to the show soon.

According to a report in TellyChakkar, actress Lucky Mehta, who was seen in the show Jaanaki, will join the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 soon.

She is reportedly set to enter the daily soap as Noina's sister and her character will have a negative shade. It is expected to bring a fresh twist to the storyline.

Confirming the news, Lucky said she is indeed joining the cast but refrained from revealing details about her role. She was quoted as saying, "When I entered the industry in 2016, I always wanted to work with Ektaa Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms, however, I didn't get the chance in the past. Finally, it feels like a dream come true to bag a project by her. I will begin shooting from August 25, 2025)."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has become one of the most talked-about serials on TV. Smriti and Amar have reprised their iconic roles as Tulsi and Mihir, respectively.

The makers have brought back several former stars while also introducing fresh faces to keep the storyline engaging. The cast has recently expanded to include actors like Barkha, Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, Bharati Achrekar, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh, Nirvaan Anandd and others.