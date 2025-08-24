Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, August 23: Pari Steals Mother-In-Law's Jewellery, Sells Them & Gives Money To Ranvijay

In yesterday's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Tulsi asks Pari about not coming home after Ajay dropped her. Mihir also comes into the room, and asks what the matter is. So, Pari starts crying and tells Mihir that Tulsi doesn't trust her but trusts Ajay. Pari once again tells a lie that, due to what Tulsi did with Viren, she has to face problems in her in-laws' house. Mihir gets angry and says that he will talk to the Parekhs, but Pari stops him.

Mihir once again gets upset and Noina comes to talk to him. Mihir shares his concern about Pari, but Noina says that Pari is her responsibility now.

The muh dikhaai rasam takes place, and after the ceremony, Pari's mother-in-law, Indira, tells her to give the necklace and ring back. Indira keeps the necklace and ring in the locker, and later Pari enters the room and steals the jewellery. The next day, she sells the necklace and ring, and gives the money to Ranvijay.

Meanwhile, Mihir is very upset with Tulsi, and shouts at her. Later, when Mihir and Tulsi come down to the living room, where the whole family is sitting. Hrithik starts singing the song, Teri Jaisa Yaar Kahan, and reminds Mihir that he sang the same song for Tulsi. But, Mihir says that a wife cannot be a friend. These words of Mihir hurt Tulsi.

Indira comes to know that someone has stolen the necklace and the ring. She is asking everyone about it, and when Ajay and Pari come into her room, she asks the latter about it. Pari starts acting like Indira is accusing her of stealing the jewellery. This creates a fight between Ajay and his mother Indira. Pari comes to Shanti Niketan and the episode ends.

In the preview, we get to see that Mihir is angry at the Parekhs for accusing Pari of stealing the jewellery. But, Sandhya tells Tulsi that she had seen Pari stealing the necklace and ring. So, now, let's wait and watch what happens in today's episode.