Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Is 61 Years Old, Ashnoor Kaur Is 21; Here's A Look At The Age Of BB19 Contestants

Instagram: Kunickaa Sadanand / Gaurav Khanna / Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss season 19 started on Sunday, August 24, 2025. 16 contestants have entered the house: Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Natalia Janoszek, and Neelam Giri.

While we have a veteran like Kunickaa in the house, there's someone very young like Ashnoor as well. So, let's have a look at the age of the Bigg Boss 19 contestants...

Kunickaa Sadanand

Let's start with the veteran. Kunickaa, who has been working in the industry for the past 38 years, is 61 years old.

Gaurav Khanna

The Television heartthrob, Gaurav Khanna, doesn't look a day older than a 30-year-old. But his age will shock one and all. Well, he is 43 years old.

Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali, who impressed Nehal Chudasama with his push-ups during the premiere episode, is 29 years old. But, in just 10 days, he will be turning 30.

Nehal Chudasama

Well, talking about Nehal Chudasama she is also 29 years old, and just celebrated her birthday on August 22, before entering the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek Bajaj, who has worked in many TV shows and movies, is 32 years old. We are sure many girls watching the show are eyeing on him.

Awez Darbar

Dancer and influencer Awez Darbar is 29 years old. Clearly, at a very young age he has achieved a lot.

Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar, who is rumoured to be dating Awez, is older than him. She is 33 years old.

Tanya Mittal

The spiritual influencer, Tanya Mittal, is 24 years old. She will be turning 25 next month on September 27.

Zeishan Quadri

Writer and actor Zeishan Quadri, known for Gangs of Wasseypur, is 42 years old.

Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik, who has already grabbed everyone's attention, is 35 years old. Clearly, he is one of the most interesting contestants in the show because of the controversy surrounding him this year.

Farrhana Bhatt

Actress and peace activist, Farrhana Bhatt, who hails from Jammu & Kashmir, is 28 years old.

Mridul Tiwari

YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, who has a huge fan following, is just 24 years old. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the show.

Pranit More

Comedian Pranit More is 34 years old. It was quite surprising to see him not speak much during the premiere episode. Even Salman joked that the comedian has gone on mute.

Natalia Janoszek

Polish actress Natalia Janoszek, who has worked in Housefull 5, is 35 years old. The actress will next be seen in Masti 4.

Neelam Giri

Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri, who impressed everyone with her thumkas in the premiere episode, is 28 years old.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur is the youngest contestant in this season. She is 21 years old, and even her age was discussed by Salman Khan during the premiere episode.

Shehbaz Badesha

Shenaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, is not yet in the house, but he is reportedly in the secret room. Well, talking about his age, he is 34 years old.