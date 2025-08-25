 Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Is 61 Years Old, Ashnoor Kaur Is 21; Here's A Look At The Age Of BB19 Contestants
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Is 61 Years Old, Ashnoor Kaur Is 21; Here's A Look At The Age Of BB19 Contestants

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Is 61 Years Old, Ashnoor Kaur Is 21; Here's A Look At The Age Of BB19 Contestants

Bigg Boss season 19 started on Sunday, August 24, 2025. While we have a veteran like Kunickaa Sadanand in the house, there's someone very young like Ashnoor Kaur as well. So, let's have a look at the age of the Bigg Boss 19 contestants...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Kunickaa Sadanand / Gaurav Khanna / Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss season 19 started on Sunday, August 24, 2025. 16 contestants have entered the house: Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Natalia Janoszek, and Neelam Giri.

While we have a veteran like Kunickaa in the house, there's someone very young like Ashnoor as well. So, let's have a look at the age of the Bigg Boss 19 contestants...

Kunickaa Sadanand

Let's start with the veteran. Kunickaa, who has been working in the industry for the past 38 years, is 61 years old.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Bawankule Slams CIDCO Over NAINA Project Mismanagement, Meeting with CM Next Week
Mumbai News: Bawankule Slams CIDCO Over NAINA Project Mismanagement, Meeting with CM Next Week
ED Arrests Businessman In ₹117-Crore Canara Bank Loan Fraud; Seizes Cash, Jewellery, freezes Over 50 Accounts
ED Arrests Businessman In ₹117-Crore Canara Bank Loan Fraud; Seizes Cash, Jewellery, freezes Over 50 Accounts
'I'm Going To Be Very Expensive...': Novak Djokovic Jokes About Retirement Plans In Hilarious US Open 2025 Segment; Video
'I'm Going To Be Very Expensive...': Novak Djokovic Jokes About Retirement Plans In Hilarious US Open 2025 Segment; Video
Mumbai BMC Elections 2025: Samajwadi Party To Contest Independently On 150 Seats, Rules Out Alliance
Mumbai BMC Elections 2025: Samajwadi Party To Contest Independently On 150 Seats, Rules Out Alliance

Gaurav Khanna

The Television heartthrob, Gaurav Khanna, doesn't look a day older than a 30-year-old. But his age will shock one and all. Well, he is 43 years old.

Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali, who impressed Nehal Chudasama with his push-ups during the premiere episode, is 29 years old. But, in just 10 days, he will be turning 30.

Nehal Chudasama

Well, talking about Nehal Chudasama she is also 29 years old, and just celebrated her birthday on August 22, before entering the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek Bajaj, who has worked in many TV shows and movies, is 32 years old. We are sure many girls watching the show are eyeing on him.

Awez Darbar

Dancer and influencer Awez Darbar is 29 years old. Clearly, at a very young age he has achieved a lot.

Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar, who is rumoured to be dating Awez, is older than him. She is 33 years old.

Tanya Mittal

The spiritual influencer, Tanya Mittal, is 24 years old. She will be turning 25 next month on September 27.

Zeishan Quadri

Writer and actor Zeishan Quadri, known for Gangs of Wasseypur, is 42 years old.

Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik, who has already grabbed everyone's attention, is 35 years old. Clearly, he is one of the most interesting contestants in the show because of the controversy surrounding him this year.

Farrhana Bhatt

Actress and peace activist, Farrhana Bhatt, who hails from Jammu & Kashmir, is 28 years old.

Mridul Tiwari

YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, who has a huge fan following, is just 24 years old. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the show.

Read Also
'I Think We Should Forget Those Things': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Talks About Jokes He...
article-image

Pranit More

Comedian Pranit More is 34 years old. It was quite surprising to see him not speak much during the premiere episode. Even Salman joked that the comedian has gone on mute.

Natalia Janoszek

Polish actress Natalia Janoszek, who has worked in Housefull 5, is 35 years old. The actress will next be seen in Masti 4.

Neelam Giri

Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri, who impressed everyone with her thumkas in the premiere episode, is 28 years old.

Read Also
'We Had A Proper Three-Hour Long Discussion': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Reveals She Took...
article-image

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur is the youngest contestant in this season. She is 21 years old, and even her age was discussed by Salman Khan during the premiere episode.

Shehbaz Badesha

Shenaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, is not yet in the house, but he is reportedly in the secret room. Well, talking about his age, he is 34 years old.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Claims Her Son Yashvardhan Is Doing A 'Better Film' Than Ahaan Panday's...

Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Claims Her Son Yashvardhan Is Doing A 'Better Film' Than Ahaan Panday's...

'Pyaar Milta Rahe...': Avneet Kaur REACTS To Virat Kohli 'Accidentally' Liking Her Photos On...

'Pyaar Milta Rahe...': Avneet Kaur REACTS To Virat Kohli 'Accidentally' Liking Her Photos On...

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Is 61 Years Old, Ashnoor Kaur Is 21; Here's A Look At The Age Of...

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Is 61 Years Old, Ashnoor Kaur Is 21; Here's A Look At The Age Of...

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Baseer Ali: Salman Khan Is Lovely But Also Scary As Hell - EXCLUSIVE

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Baseer Ali: Salman Khan Is Lovely But Also Scary As Hell - EXCLUSIVE

'Ganpati Dance Nahi Kar Payenge': Shilpa Shetty Makes A Sad Face As She Won't Be Celebrating...

'Ganpati Dance Nahi Kar Payenge': Shilpa Shetty Makes A Sad Face As She Won't Be Celebrating...