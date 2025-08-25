'We Had A Proper Three-Hour Long Discussion': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Reveals She Took Tips From Hina Khan - Exclusive

Ashnoor Kaur / Hina Khan: Instagram

The first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house was Ashnoor Kaur. The 21-year-old started her career as a child actor and starred in many TV shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and others. She was recently seen playing the lead role in Colors TV's Suman Indori, which went off air in April this year.

The Free Press Journal interacted with Ashnoor before she entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. When we asked her if she had taken any tips from her onscreen mother (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai), Hina Khan, who was a part of Bigg Boss 11, Ashnoor revealed, "Of course I did. We had a proper three-hour-long discussion wherein she told me the do's and the don'ts and she gave me a lot of advice. Even Rohan (Mehra, Bigg Boss 10) bhaiya. So, it was a great time talking to them because I got to know about the show from a first-hand experience point of view.

When she was asked about her favourite BB contestant till now, the actress said, "I love the way Hina di has always been very courageous with her tasks and the way she always made a fashion statement. So, these two things I'm going to carry forward. Also, Priyanka (Chahar Choudhary) in her season was always voicing out her opinions, and she was like a solo player so I really like that.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

16 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss 19 house: Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Natalia Janozsek, and Neelam Giri.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, couldn't go inside the house yesterday because he got less votes than Mridul. However, it is said that he will be entering the house soon.