'He Is A Very Fair Person': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Kunickaa Sadanand Reveals If Salman Khan Will Be Biased Towards Her - Exclusive

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who is known for her performances in Beta, Gumraah, Khiladi, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Page 3, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, and others, is a contestant in Bigg Boss season 19. The Free Press Journal interacted with Kunickaa before she entered the BB19 house, and spoke to her about politics, the theme of the season, Salman Khan, and a lot more...

What made you say yes to Big Boss?

It's exciting, I thought let me do this. Secondly, I have not been in the media for a long time, so this would be a nice way to connect with my fans and people who appreciated me and who want to see me back. And that is why I said. Also, I said because ab nahi toh kab?

How much excited or nervous are you about participating in the show?

Both excited and nervous. Nervous more because I don't want to get triggered, and I know people play it as a game. I am just going to go there and enjoy myself, enhance my spirituality, get to know myself better, and pray to my Guruji, Dada Shriji.

This season's theme is politics. So, what kind of politics are you planning to play in the house?

I don't know how to play politics. I'm a very bad politician, which is why I'm not in politics anymore.

Do you follow any politician in real life who would inspire you to play the political game in Bigg Boss' house?

Nobody! I'm not inspired by any politician. Yes, I'm inspired by certain leaders who are doing good for the country. I don't know about how they play politics. But definitely, for me, if you ask me what is my first religion, my first religion is my country, Ek Bharat, Hum Bharat, a united India, and that is my first religion. Then comes God and then comes my family.

Have you watched any previous seasons, and who was your favourite contestant?

I haven't watched too much, but I have seen Rahul Roy wala season, I had seen Rubina Dilaik's season and I had seen Anup ji (Jalota) when he was showing his romance. But otherwise, no.

You have worked with Salman in movies, so have you spoken to him about participating in the show?

I don't know, but I'm sure he must be knowing that I'm participating. So, let's see, I'm very excited to meet him.

When a person, who has worked with Salman or is connected with him in any manner participates in Bigg Boss, the audience as well as other contestants feel that he is biased towards that person. So, are you ready to face the allegation that Salman is biased towards you?

I don't know how Salman can be biased towards any contestant because he is a very fair person. I think the people who talk like that don't know his personality. I've seen him literally grow from a certain stage of his life to where he is now. I may not be interacting with him regularly, not talking to him, not meeting him, but you can see the journey of the person. He's not that petty.

Is this the first time you have been offered Bigg Boss?

I think I was offered season 2, if I remember correctly. But, at that time, my son was too small, and being a single parent, obviously, I couldn't think of going away.

One celebrity you wish is locked up in the house with you, and why?

Oh My God! Shashi Tharoor, Ravish Kumar, Newslaundry's Abhinandan Sekhri or Manisha Pande, or Sohit Mishra. So, many of these. I would just love to talk about my India, talk about the problems that India is facing, talk about how we can find solutions, the social economic situations, the situations of women in today's India, and so many things. My god, that would be so exciting. It'll be like a paid holiday for me. Paid holiday and intellectual journey.

A message that you would like to give to your fans while you are in the house.

I know you guys love me, but now's the time to show it.