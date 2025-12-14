 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 14: Kiara & Abir Get Engaged, But Manisha Refuses to Accept Their Union
Despite Abhira informing him that Kiara is in a coma and the baby is no more, Abir refuses to leave her side. Overwhelmed with emotion, he pleads with Dadi Sa to let him stay by her bedside, declaring that he will wait as long as it takes.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 14: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Armaan and Abhira praying for Kiara and her baby's well-being. Armaan advises Abhira not to blame herself for everything and to speak up about how Kiara's mother, Manisha, caused the chaos.

As everyone goes to freshen up and have tea and coffee, the doctor informs Abhira that Kiara is being shifted to the critical care unit. Abhira says that Kiara may not wake up as she is in shock. When asked about the baby, Abhira's silence reveals that the baby is no more.

Seeing Kiara's condition, Abir breaks down and pleads with Dadi Sa to let him stay by her side. Amid this, Abhira asks Abir if he is ready to wait his entire life in the hospital if Kiara never regains consciousness. After repeated questioning, Abir declares that he will never leave Kiara under any circumstances, saying she is the beginning, middle, and end of his life. Abhira asks these questions to help everyone and Kiara realize how deeply Abir loves her.

Everyone is shocked when Kiara suddenly wakes up, and Abhira later reveals that the baby is also safe. A flashback shows the doctor telling Abhira that Kiara wanted to speak to her privately. Kiara then reveals her plan to make the family believe that she was critical and that the baby had died, so she could decide once and for all whether Abir truly loved her.

Mumbai: National Lok Adalat Settles 70 Cases, Recovers ₹24.57 Crore At DRT-III
Mumbai: National Lok Adalat Settles 70 Cases, Recovers ₹24.57 Crore At DRT-III
VIDEO: Argentina Football Legend Lionel Messi Leaves Hyderabad, Prepares For Mumbai Leg Of His GOAT India Tour
VIDEO: Argentina Football Legend Lionel Messi Leaves Hyderabad, Prepares For Mumbai Leg Of His GOAT India Tour
Bombay HC Slams Lenient Punishment For Police Officer Over Senior Citizens' Assault Case
Bombay HC Slams Lenient Punishment For Police Officer Over Senior Citizens' Assault Case
Mumbai: BMC Announces 'Swachhta Manthan' 2026 With ₹4.20 Crore Prize To Boost City Cleanliness
Mumbai: BMC Announces 'Swachhta Manthan' 2026 With ₹4.20 Crore Prize To Boost City Cleanliness

Abir once again proposes to Kiara in front of the entire family, and she happily accepts, leaving everyone joyous except Manisha. As Kiara and Abir bow in respect before the family, Manisha walks away. Armaan and Abhira try to stop her, but Armaan ends up calling out Manisha for being wrong. However, she firmly states that she will never accept Abir.

The promo shows Armaan and Abhira celebrating Kiara and Abir's union. Meanwhile, Armaan receives a call informing him that his fellowship interview has been rescheduled and will take place in the next 30 minutes, leaving Abhira worried about how they will make it on time.

