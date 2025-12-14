Kareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Football Legend Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Sons Taimur & Jeh Flaunt Jerseys Ahead Of Big Meet- PHOTO

G.O.A.T India Tour 2025

Football legend Lionel Messi landed in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, December 14, for his much-anticipated G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. This marks the third leg of the tour. Accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul, Messi is expected to arrive at the iconic Wankhede Stadium around 5 pm for the main event.

Ahead of his visit, reports suggested that actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was set to meet the football icon during his Mumbai tour.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Lionel Messi

Amid the buzz, Kareena has now confirmed the reports. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared an adorable photo with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, showcasing their excitement for the big day.

While Taimur proudly flaunted a 'Messi 10' jersey, Jeh was seen wearing an 'Argentina 10' jersey, clearly reflecting the family's football fever. Kareena, meanwhile, looked effortlessly stylish in a brown blazer paired with a skirt, serving major boss-lady vibes.

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram story/@kareenakapoorkhan

The actress simply added a brown heart emoji to the post. In the photo, Kareena was seen holding her sons' hands as the trio posed together.

Following the chaos in Kolkata, the event will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 5 pm and authorities have issued detailed guidelines on entry rules and prohibited items to ensure smooth conduct and safety.

What Is Not Allowed In Wankhede?

Several items are strictly prohibited inside Wankhede Stadium. These include backpacks, laptop bags, suitcases, helmets, umbrellas, bottles, lighters, tins, cans, musical instruments, flammable or hazardous substances, fireworks, weapons, metal containers, animals (except guide dogs), tobacco products, e-cigarettes and outside food or beverages. Smoking inside the stadium is not allowed. Any such items found during checks will be confiscated and will not be returned, as no storage facility has been arranged.

Commercial banners, flags or clothing displaying logos that conflict with official sponsors or amount to ambush marketing will also not be permitted. Additionally, recording or broadcasting event visuals or details using cameras, mobile phones or other electronic devices is strictly prohibited. Violators may be asked to leave the stadium and have their devices confiscated.

Bollywood Stars To Meet Messi

Apart from Kareena, Bollywood celebrities such as John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, among others are possible attendees.