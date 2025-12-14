 Kareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Football Legend Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Sons Taimur & Jeh Flaunt Jerseys Ahead Of Big Meet- PHOTO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Football Legend Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Sons Taimur & Jeh Flaunt Jerseys Ahead Of Big Meet- PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Football Legend Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Sons Taimur & Jeh Flaunt Jerseys Ahead Of Big Meet- PHOTO

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan confirmed reports of meeting football legend Lionel Messi during his Mumbai visit for the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. As Messi arrived with Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul in the city, Kareena shared an Instagram photo with sons Taimur and Jeh, who flaunted 'Messi 10' and 'Argentina 10' jerseys, flaunting their football fever.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
G.O.A.T India Tour 2025

Football legend Lionel Messi landed in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, December 14, for his much-anticipated G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. This marks the third leg of the tour. Accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul, Messi is expected to arrive at the iconic Wankhede Stadium around 5 pm for the main event.

Ahead of his visit, reports suggested that actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was set to meet the football icon during his Mumbai tour.

Read Also
Messi's Most EXPENSIVE Ticket For Mumbai Tour In India Cost ₹26,000: Here's How To Watch Him Live...
article-image

Kareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Lionel Messi

Amid the buzz, Kareena has now confirmed the reports. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared an adorable photo with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, showcasing their excitement for the big day.

FPJ Shorts
'Lyari Is Not Violence': Pakistan's Sindh Government Announces Mera Layari To Counter Negative Propaganda In Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar
'Lyari Is Not Violence': Pakistan's Sindh Government Announces Mera Layari To Counter Negative Propaganda In Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar
BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26: Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees, & Other Details Here
BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26: Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees, & Other Details Here
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore, Check Sunday's Report
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore, Check Sunday's Report
IPO Market Stays Busy Next Week, KSH International Leads Four New Issues As 15 Stocks Set To List
IPO Market Stays Busy Next Week, KSH International Leads Four New Issues As 15 Stocks Set To List

While Taimur proudly flaunted a 'Messi 10' jersey, Jeh was seen wearing an 'Argentina 10' jersey, clearly reflecting the family's football fever. Kareena, meanwhile, looked effortlessly stylish in a brown blazer paired with a skirt, serving major boss-lady vibes.

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram story/@kareenakapoorkhan

The actress simply added a brown heart emoji to the post. In the photo, Kareena was seen holding her sons' hands as the trio posed together.

Following the chaos in Kolkata, the event will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 5 pm and authorities have issued detailed guidelines on entry rules and prohibited items to ensure smooth conduct and safety.

What Is Not Allowed In Wankhede?

Several items are strictly prohibited inside Wankhede Stadium. These include backpacks, laptop bags, suitcases, helmets, umbrellas, bottles, lighters, tins, cans, musical instruments, flammable or hazardous substances, fireworks, weapons, metal containers, animals (except guide dogs), tobacco products, e-cigarettes and outside food or beverages. Smoking inside the stadium is not allowed. Any such items found during checks will be confiscated and will not be returned, as no storage facility has been arranged.

Commercial banners, flags or clothing displaying logos that conflict with official sponsors or amount to ambush marketing will also not be permitted. Additionally, recording or broadcasting event visuals or details using cameras, mobile phones or other electronic devices is strictly prohibited. Violators may be asked to leave the stadium and have their devices confiscated.

Bollywood Stars To Meet Messi

Apart from Kareena, Bollywood celebrities such as John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, among others are possible attendees.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Lyari Is Not Violence': Pakistan's Sindh Government Announces Mera Layari To Counter Negative...

'Lyari Is Not Violence': Pakistan's Sindh Government Announces Mera Layari To Counter Negative...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore,...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore,...

The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film

The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film

'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's...

'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Football Legend Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Sons Taimur & Jeh Flaunt...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Football Legend Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Sons Taimur & Jeh Flaunt...