CID 2 Last Episode To Air Today? Fans Await Season Finale As CID 3 Buzz Begins

CID 2 is reportedly coming to an end. This has left everyone wondering when exactly will the new season come to and end. will the final episode of CID 2 air today?

As per OTT Play's report, CID 2 was reportedly set to go off-air on December 14, 2025, i.e. today. Sony Tv announced the finale episode through their official handle, with caption, "Kya aap aakhri jung ke liye taiyaar hain? Dekhiye #CID Season Finale, iss Sat-Sun raat 7 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur SonyLIV par (sic)."

As the ending of CID 2 comes, a user tweeted, "Last episode of CID SEASON 2 🥺 (sic)." Another fan wrote, "Imagine CID 2 ends with all the officers dying in the last episode 😭 #CID2 #CidReturns (sic)." One tweeted, "After a long time, the CID Season 2 promo really impressed me. It's well made and exciting. Please ensure the episode delivers strong twists, as the last one airs on December 14th. An engaging ending would be great (sic)."

Will There Be CID 3?

As per Gossips TV's report, CID 3 will be airing soon. The lead actor Shivaji Satam confirmed his readiness to appear in CID Season 3. However, the exact release date of the new season is not yet revealed.

CID has featured a strong ensemble cast over the years, led by Shivaji Satam as the iconic ACP Pradyuman. The original team included Aditya Srivastava as Senior Inspector Abhijeet and Dayanand Shetty as Senior Inspector Daya, along with Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks. In CID 2, Shivaji Satam returned as ACP Pradyuman, with Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty reprising their roles, alongside a mix of familiar faces and new officers joining the investigative team.