 Will ACP Pradyuman Return In CID 3? Shivaji Satam Addresses His Possible Comeback As CID 2 Prepares To Go Off-Air
CID 2 is reportedly set to go off-air next month, leaving fans heartbroken after its much-awaited return. Shivaji Satam has now confirmed the end of season 2. Will ACP Pradyuman make a comeback in CID 3? Know below

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
CID 2 | SET India

After news of CID 2 going off-air surfaced online, fans were left heartbroken. Many believed that declining TRPs were the reason behind the makers pulling down the second season, though it was considered mere speculation until now. However, CID's iconic face, Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman, has now officially confirmed that the makers are indeed ending CID 2, which returned to TV screens after a six-year break.

According to GossipsTv's report, actor Shivaji Satam confirmed that CID 2 is set to go off-air. Despite the low TRPs, Shivaji said that the new season's rhythm remained "unchanged" among the show's loyal fans. He further addressed how the show's shift from TV screens to Netflix impacted the numbers. Speaking about the changing landscape, he said, "The landscape has transformed, and now even a rating of 2 is considered a success."

Despite the falling TRP, the actor believes that 'audience appreciation' is the true reward not the TRP rating.

Will Shivaji Satam Return In CID 3?

As per the outlet, the lead actor, Shivaji, expressed his readiness to return as ACP Pradyuman in CID 3. However, the final decision remains to be taken by the makers.

Reports suggest that CID 2 is set to go off-air next month. Additionally, CID 3 is expected to launch a few months after the conclusion of the current season.

Many suggested that it would be better to release CID 3 on OTT platform. A user tweeted, "CID2 is a iconic and best crime thriller show and this show is always top trend on OTT and their online viewership and popularity is very high . So , it's better they shift their show on OTT. I am sure this show will be better perform on OTT (sic)." Another wrote, "If CID2 will be back with Season 3 then OTT will be the best option for this show because this show is always top trend on OTT and their online viewership and popularity is very high . Sony TV Channel is dead . No good shows work on this channel (sic)."

So far, there is no official confirmation on when will CID 3 release.

