VIDEO: Brawl Erupts At Shilpa Shetty-Owned Bengaluru Pub, Bigg Boss Fame Satya Naidu Assaults Staff Over Bill Settlement, Investigation Underway

A controversy has erupted in Bengaluru after videos showing a late-night altercation at a pub co-owned by actor Shilpa Shetty went viral on social media. The incident allegedly involved former Bigg Boss contestant and businessman Satya Naidu, who was accused of misbehaving with pub staff following a dispute over bill settlement.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night at Bastian, a popular pub located on St Mark’s Road and Langford Road, jointly owned by Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra. According to eyewitness accounts, an argument broke out after a disagreement related to service and payment, which soon escalated into chaos inside the establishment. Some sources claimed that Satya Naidu, who was present with a group of friends, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and behaved aggressively towards the staff.

The altercation was captured on CCTV camera, and the clips quickly circulated online, sparking outrage and calls for action. While some videos shared online allege physical assault on staff members, CCTV footage that later surfaced reportedly shows a heated verbal exchange and brief heckling, with no clear visuals of a physical attack.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the viral videos, the Cubbon Park police visited the pub and initiated an inquiry into the incident. Officials confirmed that they have collected the available video footage, including CCTV recordings, and recorded preliminary statements from pub staff and management. Police stated that further action would be decided after verifying the sequence of events and examining all evidence.

Responding to the allegations, Satya Naidu denied any wrongdoing. He stated that he had visited the pub only for dinner with friends and claimed that the disagreement arose during bill payment. Naidu maintained that there was no physical altercation and said the matter had been exaggerated.

Shilpa Shetty, who partnered with Ranjit Bindra in 2019 to bring the Bastian brand to Bengaluru, has not issued a public statement regarding the incident so far. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to establish the facts surrounding the viral pub brawl.