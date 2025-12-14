Content Creator Cringistaan Thrashed In Front Of Cops By Gau Rakshaks Over Demeaning Remarks On Live Stream: Video Viral | X @gharkekalesh

After his demeaning remarks on a live stream, often linked to controversies, Cringistaan creator, Aryan Dev Neekhra, faced a belt treatment by Gau Rakshak Dal members in Delhi, yesterday, on December 13.

Kalesh b/w Streamer Cringistaan and Gau raksha dal members over challenging them: pic.twitter.com/uzDRJVNvV8 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 13, 2025

Violent Clash On Camera:

Several visuals surfaced on social media in which the Gau Rakshak Dal can be seen assaulting Neekhra and demanding a public apology for his remarks. He can be seen being slapped, beaten up, and abused by several members, deliberately on camera.

The clash unfolded after Neekhra's remarks on a live stream went viral on social media. In the live stream, Neekhra hurled abuses at Gau Rakshak Dal and sent an open invitation to them saying, "Main kisise darta nahi." The video sparked discussions online, and went viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soon, after Gau Rakshak Dal members reached Neekhra's doorstep, they accepted his challenge and open invitation. In the now viral clip, one of the members can be seen confronting and grabbing Neekhra's neck and showing his live stream. The young Cringistaan creator can be seen pleading and citing it as 'a joke' and to not take it seriously.

Gau Rakshak members thrashed him brutally on camera and made him to make a public apology in the same video.

Cringistaan Protests Against Violence:

As the clip of the incident is making rounds on the Internet, Cringistaan handle on Instagram has posted a story on Instagram to protest against the belt treatment he was given by Gau Rakshak Dal.

Cringistaan wrote in the story, "Gaali ya online comments ka faisla court karta hain, lathi nahi. Ye 'nyay' nahi, yeh jungli hinsa hain." The statement tagged with @DelhiPolice, @HaryanaPolice & @GurugramPolice urges authorities to take action against the assaulters and file FIR against them.