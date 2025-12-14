 'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's Mumbai Tour
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's Mumbai Tour

'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's Mumbai Tour

Speculation about a possible meet-up between Virat Kohli and Lionel Messi in Mumbai has faded after Kohli was spotted arriving in Delhi. The viral airport video has left fans disappointed, though some still wonder if the two sporting icons could cross paths in Delhi instead.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Lionel Messi | Instagram

It was speculated that Virat Kohli and football legend Lionel Messi would have a meet-up in Mumbai. However, these rumours now appear to have been debunked after Kohli was spotted at the Delhi airport.

A video of Kohli arriving in Delhi is currently doing the rounds on the internet, leaving Messi fans disappointed and speculating that the much-anticipated meet-up may no longer be possible. A user shared the video of Kohli with his wife, Anushka Sharma, at the Delhi airport, captioning it, "Virat Kohli And Lionel Messi No Meet Up 😕 (sic)."

According to Crictoday, Virat Kohli was earlier seen at a private airport in Mumbai before travelling to Delhi, around the time Messi was expected to arrive in Mumbai. This has sparked curiosity among fans about whether the two icons could still meet in Delhi, possibly at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

A fan speculated, "VIRAT KOHLI MEET UP WITH LEO MESSI IN NEW DELHI TOMORROW!! (sic)" Another claimed, "Leo Messi will meet to Virat Kohli tmro (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore, Check Sunday's Report
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore, Check Sunday's Report
IPO Market Stays Busy Next Week, KSH International Leads Four New Issues As 15 Stocks Set To List
IPO Market Stays Busy Next Week, KSH International Leads Four New Issues As 15 Stocks Set To List
The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
Mumbai: Police Urge Fans Without Tickets To Avoid Wankhede Area During Lionel Messi Event
Mumbai: Police Urge Fans Without Tickets To Avoid Wankhede Area During Lionel Messi Event
Read Also
Kareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Football Legend Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Sons Taimur & Jeh Flaunt...
article-image

Lionel Messi in Delhi: Where to Buy Tickets?

Lionel Messi is set to arrive in Delhi on December 15, 2025. Tickets were made available on the District app but are now completely sold out, according to the platform. Ticket prices started at around Rs. 2K for the Hyderabad, Rs. 4K for Kolkata, Rs. 9K for Delhi, and Rs. 7K for Mumbai.

Lionel Messi’s India Tour 2025 has taken the football legend across multiple cities, beginning with Kolkata on December 13, where he was warmly received by fans and celebrities. He then headed to Hyderabad later that day, and is scheduled to visit Mumbai on December 14. The final stop of his tour will be in New Delhi on December 15, where he is expected to attend special events and engagements before concluding his visit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore,...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore,...

The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film

The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film

'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's...

'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Football Legend Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Sons Taimur & Jeh Flaunt...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Football Legend Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Sons Taimur & Jeh Flaunt...

Haq OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's Film Online?

Haq OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's Film Online?