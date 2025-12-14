'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's Mumbai Tour

Lionel Messi | Instagram

It was speculated that Virat Kohli and football legend Lionel Messi would have a meet-up in Mumbai. However, these rumours now appear to have been debunked after Kohli was spotted at the Delhi airport.

A video of Kohli arriving in Delhi is currently doing the rounds on the internet, leaving Messi fans disappointed and speculating that the much-anticipated meet-up may no longer be possible. A user shared the video of Kohli with his wife, Anushka Sharma, at the Delhi airport, captioning it, "Virat Kohli And Lionel Messi No Meet Up 😕 (sic)."

🚨 Virat Kohli And Lionel Messi No Meet Up 😕 pic.twitter.com/Ex98X75TN6 — Vishal Varma (@vishalcricket0) December 14, 2025

According to Crictoday, Virat Kohli was earlier seen at a private airport in Mumbai before travelling to Delhi, around the time Messi was expected to arrive in Mumbai. This has sparked curiosity among fans about whether the two icons could still meet in Delhi, possibly at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

A fan speculated, "VIRAT KOHLI MEET UP WITH LEO MESSI IN NEW DELHI TOMORROW!! (sic)" Another claimed, "Leo Messi will meet to Virat Kohli tmro (sic)."

Leo Messi will meet to Virat Kohli tmro — Shekhar Reddy (@Shekharreddy984) December 14, 2025

Lionel Messi in Delhi: Where to Buy Tickets?

Lionel Messi is set to arrive in Delhi on December 15, 2025. Tickets were made available on the District app but are now completely sold out, according to the platform. Ticket prices started at around Rs. 2K for the Hyderabad, Rs. 4K for Kolkata, Rs. 9K for Delhi, and Rs. 7K for Mumbai.

Lionel Messi’s India Tour 2025 has taken the football legend across multiple cities, beginning with Kolkata on December 13, where he was warmly received by fans and celebrities. He then headed to Hyderabad later that day, and is scheduled to visit Mumbai on December 14. The final stop of his tour will be in New Delhi on December 15, where he is expected to attend special events and engagements before concluding his visit.