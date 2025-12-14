Anupamaa Written Update, December 14: Anupama Comes Face-to-Face With Parag & Rajni As Shocking Truth Unfolds

Anupama | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 14: Today's episode of Anupamaa (Sunday) begins with a journalist asking Anupama to describe her journey for a web magazine. As her friend Bharti urges her not to say no, Anupama gets a flashback of her journey and how she has come this far. She eventually agrees to give the interview.

Meanwhile, Anupama receives a call from Rajni, who asks her to accompany her for shopping, as her daughter is coming to the city. They go Christmas shopping together. Rajni subtly tries to find out how much Anupama knows about Parag and Gautam’s project. She also asks about Anupama’s daughter Rahi’s married life. Anupama admits that there are differences between the two families but says she is happy because of her husband’s support.

Later, Anupama receives a call from Prarthana, who invites her mother-in-law to her godh bharai (baby shower). When Rajni overhears the conversation, she asks Anupama what happened. Anupama explains that she will not be able to attend the baby shower due to the recent chaos.

Cut to the Shah house, where Paritosh and Pakhi get ready for an interview after their daughter gets a job. When asked whether Anupama is behind their success, they deny it and claim that they achieved success on their own. Pari says, "Hamari mummy khud wahan struggle kar rahi hai." Meanwhile, Kinjal, along with Baa and Bapuji, gets irritated by their lies.

Back in Mumbai, Rajni’s son Varun tries to impress Bharti by being sweet to her. As Bharti is observing her Tuesday fast, she faints, and Varun lifts her and brings her home. Seeing Varun’s caring nature, Jaspreet teases Bharti, calling him perfect husband material.

On the other hand, Motiba is worried when Parag goes to Mumbai without informing her. This makes Gautam suspicious about Parag and Rajni knowing each other from before. He vows to uncover the truth.

It is then revealed that Rajni had urgently called Parag to Mumbai. While they are talking, Anupama arrives to visit Rajni, hoping that her daughter might be there. When Rajni checks the door camera and sees Anupama, her phone slips from her hand. Parag also realizes that Rajni knows Anupama.

The episode ends with Anupama coming face-to-face with Parag and Rajni. The promo shows Varun doing good deeds in her chawl.