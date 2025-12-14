Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees 63% Rise On 2nd Saturday, Set To Enter ₹ 300 Crore Club

Dhurandhar | Instagram

Dhurandhar saw a huge rise in box office collections over the weekend. On Friday, Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun’s film witnessed a growth of around 20%, grossing Rs. 32.5 crore. On the second Saturday, Dhurandhar created a record by witnessing more than a 4X rise in collections compared to the first Saturday.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9

According to Sacnilk’s report, Dhurandhar grossed Rs. 53 crore on Day 9 (second Saturday). The movie saw a growth of around 63%, adding approximately Rs. 21 crore compared to Friday. This brings the total box office collection of Dhurandhar to Rs. 292.75 crore.

Dhurandhar Hits 300 Crore Today

Dhurandhar has finally crossed the 300-crore mark at the box office. As per reports, the film earned Rs. 9 crore by 12:30 pm on Sunday, taking its total collection to Rs. 301.75 crore according to early trends.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9

Dhurandhar saw a rise of around around Rs. 74 crore at the worldwide box office collection on 2nd Saturday. The total worldwide collection of Dhurandhar stands at Rs. 446.25 crore on Day 9. Meanwhile, the overseas box office collection on Day 9 stands at Rs. 95 crore and the India gross collection stand at Rs. 351.25 crore.

Dhurandhar Budget

Dhurandhar is reportedly a two-part film that is made on a budget oof around Rs. 280 crore.

Dhurandhar Box Office

Day 1- Rs. 28 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 32 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 43 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 23.25 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 27 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 27 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 27 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 207.25 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 32.5 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 53 Cr

Total- Rs. 292.75 Cr