 Anupamaa Written Update, December 12: Rajni Reveals Her Hidden Motive To Varun, Asks Son To Stay At Anupama's Chawl
In today's Anupamaa episode, Rajni brings Varun to the chawl, pretending he wants Anupama’s guidance while secretly plotting to secure redevelopment profits. Meanwhile, tensions rise as Prem and Rahi face criticism at home.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 12: Today's episode of Anupamaa (Friday) begins with Rajni consoling her son after slapping him in front of Anupama. She then reveals her plans to him. Rajni believes that 50% of the profit from Purvichaya Chawl's redevelopment will be enough for her son Varun to live comfortably for the rest of his life.

Meanwhile, when Prem and Rahi return home, Motiba and Parag confront them. They scold Prem for going to the police station and ruining the family’s reputation. Motiba, along with Mahi, also reprimands Rahi for not being a responsible bahu and attending the fashion show without informing them.

On the other hand, Rajni arrives at Anupama's chawl with her son, claiming that Varun cried all night and begged her to take him to Anupama. Varun apologises to Anupama, while Rajni asks her friend to keep him in the chawl so that his behaviour can improve.

Rajni then asks the chawl residents to make Varun work, saying he can even work at the vada pav stall. Anupama assures them that she will continue to guide him 24/7 and requests everyone to treat him as one of their own.

Meanwhile, Parag wonders whether he should call Rajni to thank her for saving his son. As he contemplates this, his wife Khyati arrives and encourages him to do so, saying she will also thank Rajni. When Parag calls, Rajni ignores the call as she is sitting beside Anupama.

The episode ends with Anupama receiving a call asking her to bring Ishaani and Pari to the office for an ad shoot. Meanwhile, Rajni tries to console Varun and encourages him to do whatever he can to win Anupama's heart. Anupama overhears their conversation. However, it appears she does not fully grasp it, as the promo shows Rajni later asking Anupama to fulfil her promise by handing over the papers for Purvichaya Chawl's redevelopment.

