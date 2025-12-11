Anupamaa Written Update, December 11: Prem Gets Framed In Hit & Run Case, Did Anupama Manage To Save Him?

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 11: Today's episode of Anupamaa (Thursday) begins with Rahi finally managing to connect with Prem after being extremely worried about his whereabouts. As Prem and Varun are driving, Prem grows concerned seeing Varun unable to drive properly. Their journey ends with Varun hitting a person on a scooty.

Prem immediately rushes to check on the injured victims. While Prem is checking on them, Varun blames him for driving the car and claims that Prem is responsible for the accident, which leads to Prem being taken to the police station.

Rahi soon gets a call from the police station informing her that Prem has been taken into custody in a "hit-and-run" case. Anupamaa and Rahi instantly leave for the station. As Varun and Prem argue about who was actually driving the car, Rajni arrives and demands to know the truth. Hearing their argument, Rajni slaps her son Varun. As she continues to hit him, Varun finally confesses that he framed Prem in the hit-and-run case.

Meanwhile, Parag reveals who Rajni actually is his ex. Worried about the situation, Baa warns Parag to stay away from Rajni and maintain only a business relationship with her. When Parag confronts Baa for separating them in the past, Baa claims that back then, Rajni was not worthy of being a Kothari bahu.

Elsewhere, Paritosh celebrates his daughter’s divorce after the lawyer confirms they will receive a good amount in alimony. This shocks Baa and Bapuji, who remark that he must be the first father celebrating his daughter’s divorce. They also warn Paritosh against going to Mumbai to bring Pari back home.

As Rajni insists on filing a case against her son, the accident victims arrive and say they do not want to file any complaint. All they want is for Rajni tai to compensate them for their losses.

Later, Prem and Rahi leave, while Rahi warns Anupamaa to be cautious around Rajni, as she may not be as good as she appears.

Elsewhere, Prarthana arrives at the Shah house, inviting Anupamaa to her godh-bharai event.

The episode ends with a promo where Rajni urges Anupamaa to let her son stay in the chawl after the mistake he has made. Meanwhile, Rajni is seen telling her son that if Parag and Gautam’s project gets approved, they will be dealing in billions. The promo then shows Anupamaa overhearing their conversation. Has she finally learned the truth about Rajni? Viewers will have to wait for the upcoming episodes to find out what happens next.