'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj is an actor who has worked in TV shows and movies. He was seen in shows like Parvarrish, Santoshi Maa, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Dil Deke Dekho, Bitti Business Wali, and others. In 2019, he made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, and later starred in films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Babli Bouncer.

The Free Press Journal interacted with Abhishek before he entered the Bigg Boss house, and spoke to him about his strategies, plans of impressing Salman Khan, and more...

How excited or nervous are you about Bigg Boss 19?

Excited and nervous both, there are so many emotions and I hope I do good.

This season's theme is politics, democracy. What kind of politics are you planning to play inside the house?

In the game of Raja Mantri Chor Sipahi, I hope be the Raja (laughs).

Do you follow any politician in real life who would inspire you to play the political game in Bigg Boss 19?

APJ Abdul Kalam was a very well-read and a very nice human being. But, I can't play anyone because I don't know how to play politics. I don't put much thought into relationships. But it's a game, I hope I do good.

Have you watched any of the previous seasons, and who was your favourite contestant?

Not yet, I have never watched Bigg Boss.

You have been a part of TV shows and movies. What made you say to do a reality show like Bigg Boss?

As an actor, I have explored everything: films, television, TV commercials, music videos, short films; only a reality show was left. So, I thought this was the right time to go for it.

Is this the first time you have been offered Bigg Boss?

I was also offered earlier, but I didn't take the initiative. I wanted to establish myself as an actor before doing any reality show.

We all know that Salman Khan is a strict host. How are you planning to impress him?

Honest people don't need to impress; they just have to be themselves.

Who is the one person in your life you will miss the most while you are in the house?

My mom.

One celebrity you wish is locked up in the house with you.

One celebrity, I think Akshay (Kumar) sir; get him.

A message that you would like to give your fans while you are in the house.

I am starting a new journey in my life and I really need your support. Please keep your love coming, vote for me and make me win.