'I Think We Should Forget Those Things': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Talks About Jokes He Cracked On Salman Khan - Exclusive

Stand-up comedian Pranit More is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss season 19. He is known for his jokes that create a lot of controversy, and earlier, he had also cracked jokes on Salman Khan as well. The Free Press Journal interacted with Pranit before he entered the house. We spoke to him about his strategies, cracking jokes on Salman, and a lot more...

What made you say yes to Bigg Boss 19?

I thought that there would be a new audience, and I would get to do something new. So, I thought, let's do it.

How excited and nervous are you about participating in the show?

Excitement is 60%, and nervousness is 70% because I will be in the house soon.

The theme of this season is politics. So, what kind of politics are you planning to play in the house?

I am not a political person. I have never played politics in real life. Even in college elections, I never actively participated. So, I think if I have to play politics, I will play fair politics so that the other party should also feel that whatever he is doing, he is doing it according to the principles.

Do you follow any politician in real life who would inspire you to play the political game in Bigg Boss?

I have never thought about it. It's a good question, but I have never thought about it.

Have you watched the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, and who was your favourite contestant?

I have not seen the previous seasons, but I have seen some clips of Sidharth Shukla. He used to take a stand for the right things.

In your shows, you have made multiple jokes about Salman Khan. From asking a girl if she went to the actor's farmhouse, to his statements at an award show press conference. Are you scared to face him at the premiere?

I have never made such a joke (laughs). These are all things of the past; I think we should forget all those things.

Your shows grab everyone's attention because of the controversial things that you speak about. Do you think your stint in Bigg Boss will be as controversial as your shows?

We never make jokes with the intention that they will create controversy. Our agenda is to reach people. We don't want people to get angry and spoil our shows. I won't be the same in Bigg Boss. We have strong opinions. Sometimes you will like it, sometimes you won't. I will be real and I will say what I think.

Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian, had won the show earlier. Are you planning to take any tips from him?

I haven't taken any tips from Munawar. He is a good friend. We used to do stand-up together. If I talk to him or anyone else, my views will be inclined. I will repeat what he thinks. It won't look authentic. I will be organic.

Is this the first time you have been offered Bigg Boss?

Yes, this is the first time.

How much are you going to miss stand-up while you are in the house?

I am going to miss stand-up a lot. When I was offered Bigg Boss, I thought I won't be able to do my shows, but I could write jokes inside. But, later I came to know that even a pen, paper, or pencil is not allowed in the Bigg Boss' house. So, that plan flopped. Obviously, I will miss it. But I can think of jokes in my mind.

One celebrity you wish is locked up at the house with you and why?

Vicky Kaushal! I think Vicky Kaushal. I find him funny. He is a good person. He is talented too.

A message that you would like to give your fans while you are in the house.

I would like to thank everyone. I have always gotten a lot of support, and I hope they will show support in my new journey as well, and be with me in this journey.