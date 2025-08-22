Bigg Boss 19 House Tour: From Assembly Room To Animal Theme Walls; Here Are All Details About Salman Khan's Show - View Pics

Bigg Boss 19 House Tour

Bigg Boss 19 is all set to premiere on August 24, 2025. Every year, the audience is excited to know the design of the house, and The Free Press Journal team got a chance to enter the BB19 house before the contestants. So, from gym to swimming pool to assembly room to animal theme walls, below are all the details about this season's Bigg Boss house...

Garden Area + Swimming Pool + Gym

So, like every year, there's a huge garden area where there are some sofas, so contestants can sit and gossip about each other. If some contestants are fitness freaks, they can even work out, as there's a gym as well.

For all the water babies, Bigg Boss has given a swimming pool. We also loved the huge lion sculpture in the garden area.

The Living Room

From interacting with Salman Khan to making strategies, a lot of things happen in the living room. While democracy is the theme of the season, the walls have a lot of animals on them. From Lion to Zebra to Goat, sculptures of many animals are made on the walls of the living room.

We also loved the huge sun on the wall. By the way, will there be a Bigg Boss morning anthem this season as well? Do you remember last year's BB anthem?

Bedroom Area

Single bed or double bed? Contestants on day one will surely fight to get their favourite bed. Also, the bedroom walls look amazing!

Kitchan & Dinning Area

One of the most important areas in the Bigg Boss house has to be the kitchen area. People make food here as well as a lot of fights happen in the kitchen. Also, earlier it was said that whoever is seen in the kitchen the most wins the trophy. So, let's wait and watch who will be the MasterChef of the season.

Assembly Room

Democracy is the theme, and contestants are going to have their own sarkaar in the Bigg Boss 19 house. So, of course, there has to be an assembly room. It will be interesting to see what will happen in this room.

Bathroom Area

From fights to romance, a lot of things happen in the bathroom area of the Bigg Boss' house. So, let's wait and watch what we will get to see this season.

Omung Kumar On Designing The House Of Bigg Boss 19

Like every year, this year also Omung Kumar has designed the house of Bigg Boss. While talking about it, he said, "Every year, the Bigg Boss house gives me the chance to create something completely new. For Season 19, it was a cabin in the woods, warm and inviting on the surface, but full of surprises hidden in every corner. We’ve added playful touches, from unusual creatures to watchful eyes, to keep the contestants constantly on edge. The Assembly Room is my personal highlight this season, conceived as a symbolic seat of power that ties perfectly with the theme of ‘Gharwalon ki Sarkaar’ and will push housemates to speak up, challenge, and defend. In many ways, this house is designed to be both a retreat and a battlefield, mirroring the unpredictable spirit of Bigg Boss."

Check out the video of the house tour below...