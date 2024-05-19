Monali Thakur Continues To Perform In Bangladesh Before Mother's Death, Shares Emotional Post

Monali Thakur is one of the renowned singers of the music film industry. She has given some melodious chart-buster songs. Recently, the talented singer faced a personal tragedy as her mother passed away on Friday, May 17.

She displayed her unwavering professionalism and commitment by honouring her prior commitment to perform in Bangladesh despite the grief.

Monali Professional Commitment And Heartfelt Post To Mother

Monali decided to carry out her professional duty and perform on stage in Bangladesh despite her mother being on a ventilator, demonstrating her tenacity and commitment to her work. Her choice to go on with the performance despite the difficult conditions was not only a testament to her professionalism but also an inspiration to many.

She took to Instagram and shared an emotional post for her late mother, in which she expressed her gratitude to her for her support during trying times. Sharing the post she wrote, "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the hundreds of thousands of prayers and wishes for Maa.. Kindness is what I saw since childhood in Maa n Baba.. seeing you all being this kind is such Hope and humbling for my family and myself."

In addition, Monali's staff and the event planners praised her for her professionalism and fortitude, acknowledging her dedication to her work and her followers despite a personal tragedy.

Monali's supporters stay by her side at this trying time, sending their love and support as they pay tribute to her mother, who was a dear friend.