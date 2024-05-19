Travis, Taylor Swift PDA In Kelce Jam Welcome Video Goes Viral

The heartfelt welcome video, featuring many appearances by Taylor Swift, was uploaded by NFL Star fans at the Travis Kelce music festival, which is presently taking place in Kansas City. A video snippet from Kelce Jam's live feed, which showed the pop star's surprise when his partner received the NFL Super Bowl trophy, went viral on social media.

Travis And Taylor Kelce In Welcome Video

The two pivotal parts of Swift's cameo have been dubbed heart-winning moments by fans of the greeting video, which has been making the rounds online. Interestingly, the Kansas City Star is honored in the festival's name.

Fans Reaction To The Video

Many fans reacted to the Kelce Jam Welcome Video. One of the user wrote,

While, another user commented, "Taylor being included in the welcome video for Kelce Jam."

Wedding Bells For Taylor and Travis

Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly all set to tie a knot soon. Even their fans are awaiting for the big news. A source close to Entertainment Tonight has revealed, “Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that."

Taylor and Travis Love Story

When Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stopped at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in July 2023, the romance between her and Travis Kelce officially began.

Now, the couple had spent time together on their European tour before coming to the concert. Kelce Jam is held at an amphitheater near Kansas City. Not yet performing at the event are 2 Chainz, Diplo, and well-known rapper Lil Wayne.