Tantra OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Ananya Nagalla & Dhanush Raghumudri's Film

Tantra stars Ananya Nagalla in the lead role. The film is based on the concept of black magic and was released in theaters on March 15, 2024. It is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Tantra?

The film is already streaming on Aha, an OTT platform that provides Telugu and Tamil content.

Plot

The film centres around Ananya Nagalla, an actress acclaimed for her performance in the award-winning movie Mallesham. She portrays a woman who is terrified of the dark and prone to sleepwalking. In the trailer, we see Ananya facing apparitions that no one else can see, which leads to her being disbelieved. Nonetheless, she must conquer her fear of darkness to solve the mystery.

Cast and production

Tantra stars Ananya Nagalla as Rekha, Dhanush Raghumudri as Teju, Saloni Aswani as Rajyalakshmi, Kushalini as Shailu, Lakshama, and Manoj Muthyam, among others. It is produced by P Naresh Babu and Ravi Chaitanya under the banner of Be The Way Films, Vizag Film Factory and First Copy Movies. The music is composed by RR Dhruvan and edited by SB Dhruvan.

Who is Ananya Nagalla ?

Ananaya Nagalla is an Indian actress who made her debut in the Mallesham film. She was born into a Telugu family in Telangana. She first appeared in Shaadi, where she was nominated for the SIIMA Short Film Awards.